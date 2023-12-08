BOONE, N.C. — Snow is blowing at Sugar Mountain Resort, and people are strapping on their boots.

Don Russell is from Clemmons and said he has been anticipating the resort opening for quite a while.

"I have been watching this building built during the summer. We got a core of guys that keep in touch with each other," he said.

He has been watching the Sugar Mountain Resort website to find the exact moment he could head up and ski.

"That's what we do during the winter. There are ski bums all around me right here," Russell said.

He said he tries to come a lot. Opening week, he says, is the best.

Paul Keelen agrees. He was there to warm up for a big trip and says seven months not on the slopes is too long.

"We're addicted to it," he said.

Owner Gunther Jochl does expect it to be a busy season.

"They are all excited. Everybody is ready to go. They want to go ski and snowboard and so do we," Jochl said.

He says they have been able to blow a lot of snow and are expecting it to be a good year.

"If you get to open in November, it's always good," he said.

Ski season in North Carolina's mountains generally starts in mid-November for some, but resorts open slopes at different times throughout the season, which generally runs through early spring.

In late December, crowds were strong and steadily increasing business is expected through the holiday and remainder of the winter months.

In the weekend leading up to Christmas, conditions at Sugar Mountain were said to be great, and staff there are hopeful about opening more slopes soon.