MILWAUKEE — Gevonchai Hudnall-Vogel is supporting and uplifting women in Milwaukee by offering affirmations unique to women in the Black community.

Ghetto Mantras is a wellness brand that pushes women to find their light by way of mantras, affirmations and experiences.

“One thing that I always found very healing were my grandmother’s words,” said Hudnall-Vogel. “She could always talk me down by the things that she said.”

She offers wellness products and the mantra flip book, filled with positive mantras. Hudnall-Vogel said she was intentional about naming her business.

“The word 'ghetto' is negatively associated with Black people,” she said. “It’s something people used to call me. I really wanted to change that narrative. For me, 'ghetto' is not what you think. 'Ghetto' is colorful; it is bright. It is creative.. It’s like all of the things that are not the status quo.”

The Detroit native moved to Milwaukee in 2018. She said she has been immersed in the community ever since.

Hudnall-Vogel said she wants her mantras to focus on wellness and represent the inner voice of Black girls all around.

“I want people to own their wellness when they think of Ghetto Mantras,” she said. “Sure, I want people to buy my products and engage with my content, but I really want people to make sure that they are OK and that they have tools and steps to build their list of what ok looks like.”

Whether it’s with in-person wellness sessions or virtual journaling sessions, she said she wants to give other women the tools for self-care and empowerment.

Ghetto Mantras is a recent recipient of the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund grant.

Hudnall-Vogel said with the funds, she plans to host more in-person wellness experiences.

“Investments like these are generational,” she said. “I’m satisfied with Ghetto Mantras right now, but who knows the plans that God has for me.”