Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine unveiled a plan earlier this week to expand access to psychiatric care and housing for mentally-ill homeless people in the city.
The proposal is broken down into five categories. It calls for the creation of more than 600 new in-patient and extended care psychiatric beds.
Levine says the city needs to address staffing shortages in behavioral health, as well as create and improve access to housing.
The plan also calls on the city to invest in and expand behavioral health treatment.
And lastly, improve access to substance use disorder treatment.
