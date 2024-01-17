It had been over 700 days since there was any meaningful snow accumulation in the city.
That is why just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Russ Rowland was walking through a dark Central Park.
“It just looks unreal this time of day,” Rowland said.
What You Need To Know
- New York City went close to two years without an inch of snow accumulating at Central Park in one day
- The snow this week brought out photographers to Central Park
- Some ventured into the park before dawn Tuesday to get the shots they wanted
- This includes professional photographer Russ Rowland, who started out in public relations
He had already been up for hours, excited for what the morning would bring.
“My nose is pressed against the window. That’s how I am with my phone and the weather report,” Rowland said.
Rowland is a professional photographer.
“I wasn’t until very late in life,” Rowland said.
He started out in public relations, but his time working with cameras led to a new love.
“It’s like the world is a puzzle and photography helps me solve it,” Rowland said.
He does portraits and film shoots to pay the bills, but days like Tuesday are beyond work.
At times Tuesday, it may have been hard to see the snow coming down, but not when looking at Rowland's camera.
“It really brings it to life. Take a look,” Rowland said.
Over the years, any time it has snowed, Rowland has come out to Central Park to document the winter wonderland.
“Just a sense of maybe city life and how it’s different in a snowstorm,” Rowland said.
He walked down to Radio City and across to Park Avenue Tuesday, He was hoping the lights would be on the trees from the holidays, but nothing was there.
“Failure is a part of doing anything like this,” Rowland said. “Because that’s going to get you to something good.”
About three hours after he started, Rowland was back at Central Park, more than 400 photos and one camera battery later.
This isn’t a contracted job for Rowland. This is a passion.
And a nearly two-year wait was worth it.
“It’s been successful because we actually got some snow and I got to walk around in it and enjoy it,” Rowland said. “And do the thing I love to do.”