Braised short rib and pan roasted chicken are just some of the items available at the Tribeca Grill for the winter edition of NYC Restaurant Week.

"They're all items from our regular menu, so we didn't create special items just for [NYC Restaurant Week]. We wanted people to really get a chance to sample what we are about," said managing partner Marty Shapiro, who has been at the restaurant since it opened in 1990.

He is a partner along with famed restaurateur Drew Nieporent and Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, along with other celebrity partners.

What You Need To Know NYC Restaurant Week runs this winter through Feb. 4 There are more than 600 restaurants participating across the five boroughs During NYC Restaurant Week, prix fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners are available for $30, $45 and $60, depending on the restaurant NYC Restaurant Week is part of NYC Winter Outing, which also includes NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and NYC Hotel Week

NYC Restaurant Week, which runs this winter through Feb. 4, is presented by New York City Tourism and Conventions, the city's official destination marketing organization.

During the event, diners can take advantage of prix fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60, depending on the restaurant. More than 600 spots across all five boroughs are participating.

It's a celebration of dining in a town that knows a thing or two about food.

"The program continues to increase and get larger and we are just getting different types of restaurants that we haven't always had. So it's a really great offering. We really feel that there is something for everybody, and there is really every type of cuisine that is now participating in the program," said Tiffany Townsend, the executive vice president of global communications at New York City Tourism and Conventions.

Tribeca Grill has been part of NYC Restaurant Week since it began in 1992. Shapiro says it is something they and their customers look forward to.

"We've always been a restaurant that's been about providing great value for the customers and this gives an even better value for our customers," Shapiro said.

NYC Restaurant Week is part of NYC Winter Outing, which offers savings on all types of experiences all over the city.

That also includes NYC Broadway Week, with 2-for-1 tickets to 23 shows this winter. There is also NYC Must-See Week, where people can get 2-for-1 tickets to more than 60 museums, attractions, shows and tours. And NYC Hotel Week offers 24% off standard retail rates at more than 160 hotels across the city.