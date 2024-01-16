Cathleen Campbell is fond of taking a photos in her West Harlem neighborhood.

One of her favorite spots is the monument called Invisible Man, which is a memorial to author Ralph Ellison, who wrote the novel of the same name and lived across the street at 150th Street and Riverside Drive.

"The statue really has two incredible personalities. One when you're looking through the nature side, and the other side when you see the city side, so you can see the buildings through the statue," Campbell said.

Campbell is originally from Chicago but has lived in Harlem for decades. She also records images of the people of Harlem, like architect John Reddick, who was on the committee to bring the monument to Riverside Park 20 years ago.

"What I think is really unique about [Campbell's] work is it's really rooted in looking at the people and the character of the neighborhood," Reddick said.

Campell's work is on display in an exhibition at the Hamilton Grange Library. She only recently began exhibiting her work.

It's called "Visible/Invisible, Seen/Unseen: Harlem Portraits by Cathleen Campbell." It's a look back at the many pictures she has taken over the years of her neighbors in West Harlem and elsewhere around the community.

"One of the things I am trying to address in my portraits is that a lot of the people in Harlem feel marginalized and my portraits are a way of making them feel visible," Campbell said.

The exhibition also features Campbell's photos of Harlem community leaders, dedicated to the people working to make life better in the neighborhood. It's part of the library's community showcase program.

"Libraries are about starting a conservation, so one of the ways we can do that is through art," said Isaac Sorell, a library information assistant at Hamilton Grange Library, which is a branch of the New York Public Library.

As Campbell says, when it comes to Harlem, it's pretty easy to make fantastic pictures, when the people themselves are so fantastic.