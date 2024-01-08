More people are moving to Texas than to any other state, according to the moving company, U-Haul. About half of all one-way truck-and-trailer rentals last year ended in the Lone Star State, according to the company's annual Growth Index.

“Migration to states in the Southeast and Southwest is still very pronounced,” U-Haul International president John “J.T.” Taylor said in a statement. “Demand for one-way equipment out of certain markets in the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast mirrors what we have seen during recent moving cycles.”

Florida ranked second for the highest number of one-way rental destinations, followed by North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. California ranked last, having the largest number of movers leaving the state, followed by Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts.

The annual U-Haul Growth Index is based on the 2-1/2 million one-way truck, trailer and moving container transactions the company did last year.

“While one-way transactions in 2023 remained below the record-breaking levels we witnessed immediately following the pandemic, we continued to see many of the same geographical trends from U-Haul customers moving between states,” Taylor said.

Texas has been the top destination for three consecutive years in the index. It has ranked first for six out of the last eight years. Florida is a close second. It has ranked in the top four on the U-Haul index for nine years.

Florida is home to 7 of the top 25 U.S. cities seeing the most inflow. Home to many space companies, the Palm Bay-Melbourne area saw the largest net gain in people moving in, followed by Ocala (No. 2) and Sarasota-Bradenton (No. 4).