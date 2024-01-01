It’s a blast from the past. Rob Wilson is using his hands and feet to operate a Golding Jobber printing press from 1901.

“The old shopkeeper Robert used to say it was like dancing with a bear, there’s this big crazy piece of machinery in front of you but you are very much in tune with what it is doing,” Rob Wilson, art director and operations manager at Bowne and Co. Stationers at the South Street Seaport Museum, said.

The shop still uses 19th century letterpress techniques to make all types of stationery.

The shop is offering two monthly opportunities for visitors to learn about letterpress and even print their own stationery.

The shop is bringing more folks into the shop in person over the past year after access was limited during the pandemic.

“Most people have access to a candy store where they are making the candy in front of you, we just happen to have different equipment, but it’s the same idea, most of the things that we sell are things that we make,” Wilson said.

Bowne and Co. Stationers is just one part of the South Street Seaport Museum, which also features an exhibition space inside historic buildings, and historic ships docked on the East River which are also used for sailing excursions in the warmer months.

“It functions almost like an experience of going back into 19th Century New York, the buildings and in fact this shop more than anywhere else, represents a sort of throwback a place that time has sort of forgot,” Captain Jonathan Boulware, president and CEO of the South Street Seaport Museum, said.

Plan your visit at https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/