With a mixing bowl and ingredients lined up, Maria Beno is starting the process of creating something that is a Greek tradition. The owner of Yaya's Bakery in Astoria is preparing a cake called vasilopita.

"It's a big tradition in Greece for so many years," Beno said.

During the week between Christmas and New Year's, Beno, who has owned Yaya's Bakery for nearly 20 years, will sell a lot of cake.

"We bake it and we add a coin in the end. Everybody shares it. It doesn't matter how big it is, we are going to cut an equal amount for everyone, and whoever gets the coin we put there is supposed to have the luckiest year," Alexandra Buta, Beno’s daughter, said.

It's just one of the many international traditions that will take place in the city to celebrate the new year.

Lissette Acosta Corniel, an assistant professor in the Department of Race and Ethnic Studies at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, shared a tradition with NY1 from her native Dominican Republic.

"You grab a suitcase a you run outside. You go around the block or run in the hallway, because you are manifesting that you want to go places," Acosta Corniel said.

There are a lot of New Year's traditions out there.

In Denmark, it is considered good luck to jump off a chair and into the new year at midnight.

In Columbia, people step off on their right foot to start the year off right.

In Ireland, some mistletoe under the pillow on Dec. 31 could provide dreams of a future partner.

It is believed smashing pomegranates outside the front door in Turkey is good luck. The more seeds that are released, the more luck there will be.

In Japan, Dec. 31 is time to clean the home to clear the mind for the year ahead.

Acosta Corniel says these traditions, myths or superstitions are all about people wanting things to get better, and doing something symbolic to make it happen.

"You think about these myths and you think about these traditions and folks, but I think it all depends on the energy that you put in it, and then put that energy in whatever is your guiding faith, and I think you will be ok," Acosta Corniel said.

Of course, some traditions are not necessarily about bringing success or love or travel into the coming year, but rather just about having some fun.

"We do not cook. We have been doing this for years. Everyone requests something or a couple of items and we just order food and we all sit down in pajamas and we eat. And the next day, instead of cooking, we have leftovers and we have a great time," New Yorker Eileen Sosa said.

"Me and my best friend always tell each other we love each other and Happy New Year's and stuff like that, so I will always be saying that to her," Isabella Morton said.

"I've got a best friend that I see every New Year's, so wherever he is, wherever I am, we will meet up somewhere and this year is going to be New York," Augustus Fortune said.

As for all of those other traditions, Acosta Corniel says that no matter what the tradition is, people should try a new one if possible.

"I think it's a symbolic act that we do. Some people do it for fun. Now you know some of them, so you might consider it. Let me give this a try," Acosta Corniel said.