According to a Wallet Hub survey, 47% of Americans say inflation will affect their charitable giving this holiday season.
Organizations like the WAYS foundation are still finding ways to host toy drives to meet the need.
Other institutions like Sycamores, which is dedicated to helping foster youth and people impacted by homelessness, say they rely on individual donations to go the extra mile for their clients. Their end-of-the-year fundraising drive is less than $2,000 short of their goal. Those interested in learning more can visit their website.