LOS ANGELES — Friday is the deadline for qualifying landlords in Los Angeles County to apply for a $68.6 million rent relief program designed to help offset economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and tenants who have fallen behind on their rent payments.

The county's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs launched its Rent Relief Program on Dec. 12. It will offer grants of up to $30,000 per unit to eligible landlords for expenses dating from April 1, 2022 to the present.

"This county investment to help mom-and-pop landlords get financial relief is, frankly, long overdue," LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the principal author of the motion that directed the DCBA to develop the relief fund, said in a statement.

"My heart goes out to property owners who have been left holding the bag as the pandemic spawned tenant relief measures at their expense. I've consistently advocated for balanced solutions, so I'm glad to see that we're ready to get these dollars out the door and into their hands without further delays."

Potential applicants can review eligibility requirements and apply at lacountyrentrelief.com. Applicants can access assistance daily by calling 877-849-0770 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The program was originally expected to offer about $46 million, but the DCBA announced it had received an additional $22 million in grant funding for the effort.

The program is specifically designed to help small, mom-and-pop landlords who own up to four rental units, officials said. The goal is to reduce tenant evictions, maintain the viability of small-scale rental businesses and ensure the availability of affordable housing.

DCBA has implemented a prioritized review process for applications. Priority will be given to those demonstrating the most "substantial" financial distress, those catering to the most vulnerable tenants and properties located in areas of highest need, as identified by the LA County Equity Explorer Tool.