LOS ANGELES — Founded by his mother and her sister in 1972, Suehiro Cafe owner Kenji Suzuki has secured a new location for the restaurant in downtown Los Angeles' historic core.
Several Little Tokyo community partners have protested the loss of the business which they say is part of a larger pattern of gentrification of the cultural corridor along 1st Street.
Suzuki says despite his legal efforts with the building's landlord and in the wake of drastic rent increases and the final eviction notice, he will now concentrate on building up his business in the new location.
The Little Tokyo location's landlord has plans to make way for a proposed marijuana dispensary business.