SAN DIEGO — A special collaboration in San Diego is producing beer that is delicious and helps save water.



"This one's called Hoppy Travels. We're all about puns here," Justus said. "So Hoppy Travels and the honey ale is Cruising Ale-titude."

"The idea that you can consume something that has reclaimed water in it. The condensation water is no different than rainwater," he said. "So as a brewer, that's a dream. You're brewing with dream water."

John Wammes is also part of the collaboration. He works at Water Works, which captures and purifies the condensate using ozone disinfection before transporting it to East Village Brewing.

"It becomes a really super pure water to be able to brew with," Wammes said. "Great for this style of beer."

Wammes said some of the water is also being used to clean equipment and vehicles at the airport, proving there's a world of opportunity for this kind of innovation.

"It makes sense that if you're using an air conditioner and it's creating condensate from the air that that water is actually really good," Wammes said. "In fact, it's premium water for making beer or for applications where you want really, really clean water. It's a very important message to share with others because the only way we can really help climate change and help sustainability is if we all work together."

Justus said making beer with green ingredients is at the heart of his brewing beliefs. He hopes his beer will inspire craft beverage lovers to explore more ways they can all help make the world better.

"This is the future of water in San Diego," he said. "The only way we can give water to over 3 million people here in this county is to up the water reclamation."

This is an ongoing collaboration, and they're trying to release new beers every couple of months.