TEXAS — Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks died in a head-on collision in El Paso, Texas, the band confirmed on social media Saturday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lynch was driving eastbound on U.S. 62 when another car tried to overtake a vehicle coming from the opposite direction on an undivided part of the highway.

Lynch was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The band referred to Lynch as a “bright light” on social media, noting that her energy and humor brought life to the early days of the band. Lynch's design skills, Texas adoration and influential role in the band’s initial triumphs were remarkable, they said.