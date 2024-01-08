MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department announced early Monday morning that investigators have captured the suspect in the deadly Paddock Mall shooting that occurred two days before Christmas.

“The Ocala Police Department, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Service (Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force), has successfully apprehended Albert Shell Jr., the murder suspect involved in the deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall that occurred on Dec. 23, 2023,” the police department stated.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said during a news conference Monday morning that the department received over 100 tips on Friday after they raised the reward to $20,000. The tips were "crucial" to Shell's arrest, Balken said.

After two hours of negotiations, police officers captured Shell overnight Monday at a home about 20 miles outside of Ocala, authorities said.

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, authorities showed a video of his arrest.

Shell was sought on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder after the Dec. 23 shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

During Monday's news conference, Balken said there was "beef" between Shell and the victim, identified as 40-year-old David Barron. The chief would not elaborate on their relationship. He also said the woman injured was an innocent bystander.

And while the Ocala area continues to grow, Balken said violent crime is down, despite the misconception of rising violence.