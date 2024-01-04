Holiday Twin Rinks expects to receive final inspections and re-open on Friday.
A total of 90 people were sent to hospitals because of carbon monoxide exposure at the Cheektowaga ice rink. Many of them were children.
Fatal levels of carbon monoxide range from 150 to 200 ppm. Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak said levels reached or exceeded 300 ppm at the rink the night people became ill.
National Fuel determined the cause was a faulty heat exchanger, which led to a buildup of CO over several days.
The rink has said all CO detectors have been replaced.