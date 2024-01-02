National Grid says a planned power outage this weekend will affect around 7,300 residential and business customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes.

The scheduled outage will happen from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday as crews replace two aging structures that support a transmission line. The utility provider says there was concern the structures may not withstand a major weather event.

The towns and villages of Avon, Caledonia, Lima and Livonia in Livingston County, Bloomfield and West Bloomfield in Ontario County, and Henrietta, Honeoye Falls, Mendon and Rush in Monroe County will be impacted by the outage.

“We understand the inconvenience of an outage of this length at this time of year,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “The need to address these structures is urgent and came to light in recent weeks during work related to extensive electric system upgrades our crews are conducting in the area. The work requires [the] skills of many line and construction workers who are committed to the safe, reliable delivery of energy to our Genesee region customers. We’re grateful to our customers and local officials who provided feedback regarding the best date and time to safely complete this project, and we look forward to doing so on Jan 6.”

National Grid says individuals with special power needs, such as those with machines that deliver oxygen, or those who are more vulnerable to the colder temperatures, should prepare to be without electrical power on that day.

The following warming centers will be available during the outage on Saturday:

Livingston County

East Avon Fire Department ,

, Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1615 West Henrietta Rd.

(585) 226-8207

Avon Fire Department

Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

74 Genesee St.

(585) 226-8118

Lima Ambulance Base

Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7024 W. Main St.

(585) 624-2221

J.W. Jones Hall in Caledonia

Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

366 Leicester Rd.

(585) 538-4626

Monroe County

Mendon Fire Department Community Room

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

101 Mendon Ionia Rd.

(585) 624-6061

Rush Fire Department Building

Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

1971 Rush Mendon Rd.

(585) 533-2058

Honeoye Falls Ambulance Base

Open 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM

210 East St.

(585) 624-2200

The National Grid outage map can be found by clicking here.

Rochester Gas and Electric customers are not affected by this outage.