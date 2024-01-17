CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — When the Buffalo Bills win, so does the local economy. A woman-owned screen printing business in the Rochester area was tapped to help print championship t-shirts if the Bills' winning streak continues.

What started as a t-shirt printing operation out of her basement, is now a full-time gig for Nicole Bauers and her Screen Printing by Bauers Boutique business with two locations in Greater Rochester. Her team can screen print just about anything on everything.

What You Need To Know Screen Printing by Bauers started as a small side hobby and has grown into a family business with locations in Gates and Canandaigua



Bauers will print thousands of AFC Championship and Super Bowl t-shirts for Fanatics if the Buffalo Bills win

“Our automatic press, depending on how many are working on the machine, it technically can run up to a thousand shirts an hour,” said Bauers.

This week she got a call for an order she never imagined. Fanatics, the licensed sports merchandise retailer, asked if she’d be up to screen print thousands of AFC Championship shirts and possibly Super Bowl T-shirts if the Bills win. It was a contract she never expected and is more than excited about it.

Now that’s a BIG order! Woman-owned, Screen Printing by Bauers with locations in Gates & Canandaigua—got a Fanatics contract to print AFC Championship and Super Bowl t-shirts—if the Buffalo Bills win. So Go Bills! Congratulations Nicole Bauers and team! @SPECNews1ROC #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/jYep5LFUvy — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 17, 2024

“So this is a huge, huge opportunity for us. Typically these auto screen printers are in mass production warehouses. They are not common in a small business, so yes, we are excited to be given the opportunity,” said Bauers. "We are excited."

“As a diehard Bills fan for my whole life, this is amazing. The Super Bowl is great but just being able to print for the Bills is really cool for me personally. And it’s even cooler is that Nicole is now a football fan,” laughed Phil Bauers, Nicole’s husband.

Now that’s a BIG order! Woman-owned, Screen Printing by Bauers with locations in Gates & Canandaigua—got a Fanatics contract to print AFC Championship and Super Bowl t-shirts—if the Buffalo Bills win. So Go Bills! Congratulations Nicole Bauers and team! @SPECNews1ROC #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/jYep5LFUvy — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 17, 2024

The Bauers team is on standby to print 4,000 AFC Championship t-shirts in 12 hours. They won't know the design or colors until Fanatics ships the materials to them. They will work around the clock to fill the order so Fanatics can get the shirts to the fans.

“It will be a team effort but we will get it done,” said Nicole Bauers.

Not bad for a family-owned business that opened in 2018. Right now, it is all about the Bills for them and fingers-crossed the Bills win the AFC Championship.