Like just about everyone, Taylor Rappaport orders things online.

Rappaport is now addicted to a clothing app that promises delivery in under 50 minutes.

"I love getting things efficiently and quickly and I don't have time to bop around from store to store to store," Rapoport said.

What You Need To Know The Ole App allows New Yorkers to order clothes from local businesses that arrive in less than an hour The courier then waits for the customer to try on the clothing in their home The app was created as a solution to make package delivery more efficient and keep cars off the road Supply chain expert and Hofstra University professor Jean-Paul Rodrigue says this business model could work only if customers are willing to pay more

The Ole app allows New Yorkers to get items from local stores delivered via a bike or an electric vehicle. The courier must wait 15 minutes while the customer's home turns into a fitting room.

People can return the clothes on the spot. Users are not charged for the garments until they choose to keep them.

"We bring the store to your door," Ole co-founder Omer Hendelman said.

Hendelman says he started the app because he saw an unfilled niche.

"How is it possible that I can get dinner from across the other side of the city that can come to me in 25 minutes, but when I order an outfit from my favorite store that is just around the corner, it takes three days to arrive?" Hendelman said.

There is a mandatory $5 delivery fee. A supply chain expert and Hofstra University professor thinks the items from Ole are expensive.

"It's possible if the customer is willing to pay more. High delivery prices that is the only circumstance where this could be possible,” expert and professor Jean-Paul Rodrigue.

Rapoport is hoping the app takes off. It went live in April and for now, it is only available in New York City.