Media company Condé Nast announced Wednesday it is folding the Pitchfork music site into GQ magazine.

The company's Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour said in a note to staff that Condé Nast is “evolving” the Pitchfork team structure.

What You Need To Know Condé Nast is folding the Pitchfork music site into GQ agazine



The magazine publisher's global editorial director Anna Wintour informed staff by memo on Wednesday



Wintour said the decision was made after careful evaluation of Pitchfork's performance



Pitchfork was founded in 1996 as an independent music blog and was acquired by Conde Nast in 2015

“Both Pitchfork and GQ have unique and valuable ways that they approach music journalism, and we are excited for the new possibilities together,” Wintour said in the memo provided to Spectrum News.

Under the change, some Pitchfork staff are being laid off, Wintour said. Those who work for the music site will be informed about how their reporting roles will change by the end of the week.

The decision, she said, “was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”

Billed as “the most trusted voice in music,” Pitchfork has long been a respected source of music news, reviews and features. The site’s home page on Wednesday highlights dozens of stories on its homepage, including news about No Doubt reuniting for this year’s Coachella festival, REM being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and musical trio Khruangbin announcing a new album.

Ryan Schreiber launched the site in 1996 as an independent music blog. It was acquired by Conde Nast in 2015. Schreiber resigned from Pitchfork in 2019 around the same time Condé Nast said it would put the publication behind a paywall, a decision that never came to fruition.

Puja Patel has served as editor in chief since Schreiber’s departure. She was laid off Wednesday.

Wintour told staff that Patel “has been a wonderful advocate for the brand, and I’m grateful for her and the team’s many contributions.”