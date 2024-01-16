Google announced Tuesday that it is laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales division. The move comes less than a week after the tech giant said it was laying off employees in its Voice Assistant, augmented reality and hardware departments.

“Every year we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our Ads customers,” a Google spokesperson told Spectrum News. “As part of this, a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated.”

Google’s Ads team is pivoting toward small- and medium-sized businesses and streamlining its advertising support for larger firms. It is unclear how many employees are affected or in which markets.

Like employees affected by last week’s announced layoffs, impacted advertising sales staff will be able to apply for other open roles at Google, the spokesperson said.

Google’s layoffs come at a time of staff reductions in the technology industry. Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to lay off several hundred staff members in its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions and another 500 staff at its Twitch live-streaming service.