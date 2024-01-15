INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Randy's Donuts, a well-loved bakery chain based in Inglewood since 1952, announced Monday that it is expanding its classic menu of handcrafted donuts and coffee to include a new selection of beverages.

Randy's — known locally for its landmark giant rooftop donut at 805 W. Manchester Blvd. — unveiled a new selection of coffee, boba, milkshakes, and chilled and frozen beverages available at that original Inglewood location as well as all other shops in Southern California and Las Vegas.

"Randy's Donuts has been serving delicious donuts and coffee for over 70 years," Randy's Donuts Owner Mark Kelegian said.

"Now, with our expanded range of specialty coffees, vibrant refreshers, indulgent milkshakes, and popular boba, we're elevating the everyday joy of little treats to something truly iconic," he continued. "It's all about celebrating those small, sweet moments in life, much like our famous 40-foot rooftop donut has become a symbol of joy in the heart of Southern California."

New menu items include: a Maple Cream Iced Coffee, Butter Crumb Latte, Sea Salt Caramel Frappe, all made with Randy's Roast; authentic boba drinks made with all natural syrups and powder teas; a Pina Colada Refresher and Orange Creamsicle Lemonade, available iced or frozen; and milkshakes made with premium hand scooped ice cream.

Randy's is self-proclaimed "the most iconic and recognized donut shop in the world" with locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.