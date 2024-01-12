Maybe your New Year's resolution is to start your own business. There’s an organization helping women become their own boss.

In 2019, there were more than 760,000 women-owned businesses in New York, compared to the more than 1.2 million owned by men the same year, according to the U.S. Census.

So how can women be successful entrepreneurs? One pair of women, Nancy Tisch and Satya Glaser, signed up to be a mentor and protégé, respectively. For one year they will exchange questions, advice, and support in starting a new venture.

"If you're passionate enough about it and you believe in it, and it's something you really want to do, and that really brings you joy, you should do it and the rest will follow," said Tisch, owner of Bet the Farm Winery.

Tisch opened the winery in 2006.

"It's almost like having a cheerleader in your corner more than helping with the business. Because as you're gonna learn about our two businesses, they're hugely different," said Tisch.

Glaser wants to start up her own business, Satya’s Yogapothecary.

"A lot of people see yoga as, you know, going and getting some exercise, getting stretchy, maybe a little bit of breathing and calming down, but yoga is so much more than that,” Glaser said. “It's something that is a philosophy. It's physical movement, but it's also about how we connect with ourselves and maybe the uncomfortable parts of ourselves.”

Glaser is focused on helping people with neurological conditions.

I had a brain injury. I stopped working for quite a while. So this is my restart,” Glaser said. “And, you know, I'm still healing. I have a lot more understanding now of what I want to do and what helps and just so much more experience through my own personal injury. It's actually in a huge way a blessing, even though it's been hard.”

But she’s had a hard time getting off the ground on her own while working three jobs. That’s where Tisch comes in. Their partnership comes through the Women’s Opportunity Center.

"We don't learn how to be competitive and we all, many of us, just lack confidence,” said Startup Business Mentorship Program Administrator Heidi Berghoff. “And so pretty much like three-quarters of businesses stop at the beginning, because women don't have confidence to push it forward. And that's why we created this program. We're trying to equal the playing field and help them out in any way we can."

This is a new program in Tompkins County. The Women’s Opportunity Center says the program is happening through a New York State grant. Glaser is planning to launch the website for her business within the week.