The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday that it will increase oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing.

The move comes one day after the agency said it had launched an investigation into the company to determine if it had failed to ensure its completed products conformed to their approved design and were safe to fly.

What You Need To Know The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it will increase oversight of Boeing's production and manufacturing



The agency launched an investigation into the company on Thursday to see if it had failed to ensure its completed products conformed to their approved design and were safe to fly



The new oversight will include audits of the 737-9 MAX production line and its supplier



A week ago, an Alaska Airlines Boeing Model 737-9 MAX was forced to make an emergency landing after a panel broke off the aircraft midflight

“It is time to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess any associated safety risks,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement. “The grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related issues identified in recent years require us to ook at every option to reduce risk. The FAA is exploring the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and its quality system.”

One week ago, an Alaska Airlines Boeing Model 737-9 MAX was forced to make an emergency landing at a Portland, Ore., airport after a panel broke off the aircraft midflight. On Thursday, the FAA said the incident should never have happened, adding, “the safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 MAX to service.”

The FAA grounded all MAX 9s following the Alaska Airlines incident.

The agency’s increased oversight will include an audit of the 737-9 MAX production line and its supplier as well as an assessment of safety risks and quality oversight to determine if independent third party should be involved.

Earlier this week, Alaska Airlines canceled all of its 737-9 MAX flights through Saturday. The company said it was waiting for documentation from Boeing and the FAA for aircraft inspections to begin.

United Airlines has also reported finding loose bolts and other “installation issues” on a part of some Boeing 737-9-MAX jets that were inspected after the midflight blowout on a similar Alaska Airlines plane.