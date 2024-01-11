COSTA MESA, Calif. — A recent poll shows three-quarters of American adults want to government to focus on the economy in 2024.
While some economic indicators, like the unemployment rate, show the economy is improving, many people are not feeling improvements in their pocketbooks.
Grocery shoppers in Costa Mesa spoke with Spectrum News about the economy and food prices.
Chapman University’s Joel Kotkin, author and expert in demographics, economy and other topics, discusses the so-called misery index.