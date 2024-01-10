Amazon plans to lay off several hundred staff members in its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions, according to a company memo Wednesday obtained by Spectrum News.

Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins said it was “a difficult decision to make” but the right path as “our industry continues to evolve quickly.”

The goal is to “prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business, while relentlessly focusing on what we know matters most to our customers,” according to the memo.

Prime Video is one of the most popular benefits for Prime members, Hopkins said, and one of most widely used entertainment destinations in the world. It currently has about 200 million members globally.

Employees are being offered separation payments, transitional benefits and external job placement support, Hopkins said. Staff members whose jobs are being eliminated in the Americas were informed Wednesday, with employees in other countries expected to be informed by the end of the week.

Amazon purchased MGM Studios for $8.5 billion less than a year ago. The deal brought over 4,000 films and more than 17,000 TV shows under the Amazon umbrella, including the “James Bond” and “Rocky” franchises. At the time, Hopkins said the value in the deal was the “deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team.”

That same year, however, Amazon cut 27,000 jobs as the technology industry contracted. Amazon’s Prime Video and MGM layoffs come as the Seattle-based technology giant is poised to lay off 500 staff at its Twitch live-streaming service.