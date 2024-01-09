LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Times executive editor resigns less than three years after taking the role.

Kevin Merida, who has served in the position since June 2021, said in a note to staff Tuesday that he will leave the paper Friday.

"Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am leaving The Times," Merida said in a statement. "I made the decision in consultation with Patrick [Soon-Shiong], after considerable soul-searching about my career at this stage and how I can best be of value to the profession I love."

A billionaire bioscientist, Soon-Shiong, bought the paper for $500 million in 2018 from the Tribune Company following a multi-year bankruptcy that resulted in hundreds of layoffs.

He hired Merida in 2021.

Merida, 66, was leading an ESPN news division at the time and was chairman of the ESPN Editorial Board. Previously, he was managing editor at the Washington Post, where he helped the paper transition to a force in online news.

In a note to staff, Soon-Shiong noted that Merida was in charge when "the LA Times earned three Pulitzer Prizes, launched a range of community-centered journalism projects and collaborated with Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning partners to extend our storytelling beyond our traditional forms. Kevin also played a strong role in steering the LA Times through a challenging economic climate within the media industry."

On Tuesday, the LA Times Guild Unit Council praised Merida in an email to the paper's union members, saying he "has been a smart and thoughtful leader under extraordinarily difficult circumstances."

The guild said its members are eager to assist Soon-Shiong and his family "as they search for a successor — one who can bring vision and clarity to The Times in the months and years ahead."

The LA Times reported that Soon-Shiong and his family have already begun searching for Merida's replacement inside and outside the paper. In a note to staff, Soon-Shiong said the newsroom's senior leadership team would oversee the news organization.