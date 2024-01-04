SYLMAR, Calif. — Over half of California students read below grade level in third grade and most never catch up, according to the California Reading Coalition.

The problem lingers with 34% of adults in Los Angeles County lacking basic literacy skills. Major factors contributing to this issue are access to books and interest.

A study by the National Assessment of Education Progress shows 100 books at home and a daily habit of reading is not only tied to better reading scores but also quality of life in the long run.

It is why Tia Chucha’s, a bookstore in the San Fernando Valley, opened up over 20 years ago with the goal of bringing books that reflected the culture of the community.

Now the bookstore doubles as a community classroom, not only offering diverse books about Indigenous culture and people of color but also classes on traditional music and dance.

The idea has been to connect the community back with its roots. The impact is being felt by those who visit, such as Rosalilia Mendoza, who found the bookstore during college.

She said she noticed many of the titles were not found at big chain bookstores or even at her college campus.

Years later, she now picks up children’s books that reflect her heritage for her son, wanting to make sure he grows up with the love for reading and a clear sense of identity.