Xerox has announced it's making changes to its operating model and organizational structure.

The company, which was founded in Rochester but is currently headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, says changes will be made to its core print business, global business services, as well as IT and digital services.

The changes mean a 15% workforce reduction this quarter, Xerox says.

“The evolution of Xerox’s Reinvention aligns our resources in three key areas – improvement and stabilization of our core print business, increased productivity and efficiency through the formation of a new Global Business Services organization, and disciplined execution in revenue diversification,” said Steven Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “The shift to a business unit operating model is a continuation of our client-focused, balanced execution priorities and is designed to accelerate product and services, go-to-market, and corporate functions’ operating efficiencies across all geographies we serve.”

There has been no word yet on how this will impact staffing in the Rochester area.