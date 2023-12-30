There’s no denying that this has been a fairly warm winter so far. But at Jiminy Peak in Hancock Massachusetts, visitors and locals are still hitting the slopes.

"Certainly the weather has been a little challenging recently. But, you know, we have, we pride ourselves on our snowmaking capabilities,” said Katie Fogel, director of marketing at Jiminy Peak.

They’re equipped to handle warmer temps or rainy conditions. For example, here they’re 96% reliant on their own machines to keep skiers enthusiastic no matter the weather.

“When I'm flying through the wind with my snowboard on, I just feel like Batman. I just I just love it so much,” said Anthony Gergoric, a skier.

In a recent report, the National Ski Areas Association states that climate change is the number one threat to the snow sports industry unquote. And that’s why many resorts, like this one, are also offering other attractions to keep the crowds happy and enjoying everything they have to offer.

“We have live music at night. We have a torchlight parade coming up on New Year's Eve. We have restaurants, we have our lodges. We have a lot happening around the resort here,” said Fogel.