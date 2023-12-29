At least one business plans to vacate the Mall at Greece Ridge following a violent incident there this week.

Greece police say more than 100 juveniles were involved in fighting and causing other sorts of disturbances at the mall.

Theresa DiMarco, the owner of Carousel Cookies, says despite a temporary lease through Jan. 31, her shop will be moving out of the mall on Dec. 31. DiMarco says despite low sales, she was leaning toward extending the lease before the incident this week. She says the move was made out of concern for the safety of her employees.

The Carousel Cookies main store is located at 1163 Spencerport Road.

Mall officials say the youths were in violation of the mall's parental escort policy, which requires anyone under the age of 19 to be escorted when at the mall after 4 p.m. by a parent or guardian.

The Mall at Greece Ridge is now enforcing that parental escort policy from open until close from now through Jan. 1. The full policy can be found here.