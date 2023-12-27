A federal appeals court will allow Apple to continue importing its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

The ruling comes one day after the U.S. Trade Representative upheld an import ban on the watches due to alleged patent infringement.

On Tuesday, Apple filed an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to set aside the Trade Representative’s decision.

Apple preemptively stopped selling the Series 9 and Ultra 2 on its U.S. website on December 21 and pulled them from Apple retailers on Christmas Eve, following an October 26 U.S. International Trade Commission ruling that found Apple violated the patents of Cercacor Laboratories and Masimo Corporation.

Masimo claimed the tech behemoth had stolen its pulse oximetry technology for Apple Watches dating back to 2020.

The ITC ruling triggered a 60-day Presidential Review Period during which President Biden was able to veto it, but the U.S. Trade Representative instead upheld the ITC decision.

Following the U.S. Trade Representative's decision Tuesday, Apple filed an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. to pause the ban.

Under the ITC decision, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 are still available from non-Apple outlets, including Best Buy and Amazon, even though Apple was no longer able to import them. The entry-level Apple Watch SE is not affected by the patent dispute because it does not include the blood oxygen sensor.