"After months of negotiations, the University of Rochester and 1199SEIU and 200United SEIU on Dec. 21 reached a tentative agreement on a contract renewal. This new 3-year agreement is expected to be ratified soon by union members. The university is grateful that through months of good-faith bargaining, the two groups were able to achieve a fair and equitable resolution. We deeply appreciate the work of these staff members and they are valued members of our university community."