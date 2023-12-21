University of Rochester Medical Center and the two unions representing its caregivers and service workers are negotiating again on Thursday as another potential strike looms.

Union representatives say a federal mediator reached out late Tuesday to set up Thursday's session. If they don't reach a deal, the unions are set to decide Friday on whether they will hold a 72-hour strike.

Union caregivers and service workers previously went on strike on Dec. 13 for 17 hours before returning to work. The unions, which represent 1,800 employees, say they remain at odds with URMC over a living wage for workers and a quality comprehensive benefits package to help recruit and retain more workers to care for patients, provide services for students and alleviate staffing concerns.

A union representative released a statement on Thursday, saying in part:

"We know our members are willing to go the distance to win the living wage & quality benefits they deserve. But it would be unfortunate and very disappointing if we have to move forward with a three-day (72 hour) strike vote, especially during the holidays. "We don't want to strike again and we hope that we don't have to. But, if we aren't able to reach an agreement this afternoon, then we need to go back to our membership to decide on our next steps and that would happen on Friday."

Bedside caregivers and patient service workers at URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. Service workers at URMC’s River Campus are represented by SEIU Local 200 United.

The two unions say they have been negotiating on behalf of their workers since August 2022.