LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Walt Disney World Half Marathon scheduled for Saturday has been modified because of severe weather that’s expected to move through the area.

In an update Friday evening, runDisney said the course for the race will be shortened to account for the weather and to allow runners to safely clear the course by 8 a.m.—before the arrival of lightning which is expected in the area as early as 9 a.m.

The race’s start time is also being moved up 15 minutes earlier to 4:45 a.m. The earlier start time will not impact start group open and close times, according to runDisney.

The course, which was originally a distance of 13.1 miles, will now be just a little over seven miles in and around EPCOT.

An updated map of the course has been added to the runDisney website, along with additional information for all participants and those registered for the Dopey Challenge and Coast to Coast Race Challenge.

“We know this is disappointed news, but we look forward to seeing you along the course and hope you have a great race,” runDisney said.

Disney’s Marathon Weekend will continue through Sunday with the 26.2-mile marathon.