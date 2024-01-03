BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a special admission offer for some of its youngest visitors, with the Junior Space Explorer Pass.
What You Need To Know
- Kids 5 and younger can get free admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in 2024
- The Junior Space Explorer Pass is available to Florida residents
- Parents or guardians must register online for the pass
The pass, which only available to Florida residents, gives kids aged 5 and younger free admission to the visitor complex through Dec. 31, 2024. Blockout dates apply for launches and special events.
Parents or guardians will need to register for the pass online by Feb. 21. They will then need to bring the voucher along with a valid form of ID to verify the child’s age to the visitor complex to redeem the pass.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features educational and interactive exhibits about space and space travel, including Gateway: The Deep Space Launch, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Planet Play and more.
For more information about the Junior Space Explorer Pass, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.