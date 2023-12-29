Los Angeles tops the list of cities with the largest number of homebuyers who are looking to leave, according to a new Redfin study released Friday.

It’s the first time LA has claimed the top spot, and the first time in more than two years the San Francisco Bay Area has been bumped from the position. New York City ranks third.

“Coastal job centers typically top the list of metros homebuyers are leaving, mainly because they’re expensive,” the report said.

The median sale price of a home in Los Angeles in November ($1 million) was more than double the cost of a home in Las Vegas ($411,000) — the No. 1 destination for former Angelenos.

Overall, Las Vegas was the No. 2 destination receiving more interested homebuyers from other cities, following Sacramento, Calif., which ranked first. Spokane, Wash., landed on Redfin’s popular migration destination list for the first time in November, ranking tenth.

The second most populous state in Washington, Spokane is attracting buyers from Seattle, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore., Redfin said. A typical home in Spokane sells for $416,000, compared with $775,000 for Seattle and $501,000 for Portland.

While the outflow from Los Angeles has picked up in recent months, fewer people overall are relocating to different areas as remote workers are summoned back to their offices and home prices jumped in popular migration destinations, including Boise, Idaho.

The number of homebuyers looking for properties in other metro areas declined for a third straight month, reversing a trend that accelerated during the pandemic. The number of people looking to relocate dropped from a record high of 26% over the summer to 23.9% in November. Homebuying overall slowed significantly in 2023 as home prices continued to climb despite a shortage of houses for sale.