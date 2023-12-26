Home prices are continuing their steady upward climb in most major metropolitan areas. National home prices were up 4.8% in October, according to the new S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

“U.S. home prices accelerated at their fastest annual rate of the year in October,” S&P Dow Jones Indices Head of Commodities Brian D. Luke said in a statement. October marked the ninth consecutive month of price gains “and the strongest national growth rate since 2022.”

Detroit saw the biggest jump in prices. Homes in Detroit increased 8.1% in October compared with a year earlier, followed by San Diego (+7.2%) and New York (+7.1%).

Eight of the nation’s 20 largest cities registered all-time housing price highs in October: Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Charlotte, New York and Cleveland.

The Midwest and Northeast parts of the country are the fastest-growing markets, according to the Index, while the Southwest and West are lagging.

Portland, Ore., was the only major city reporting lower prices in October compared with a year earlier. Prices fell 0.6%.

The October home price gains occurred even as mortgage rates peaked above 8% for the first time in decades.

“With mortgage rates easing and the Federal Reserve guiding toward a slightly more accommodative stance, homeowners may be poised to see more appreciation," Luke said.