As state lawmakers reach a deal to raise taxes on New York’s highest earners and corporations, Kathy Wylde, the CEO of the Partnership for New York City, joined Errol to explain why increasing taxes will encourage businesses to move their headquarters to other states. Wylde, who has advocated on behalf of the city’s top business organizations for decades, talked about how the city’s labor market has changed, what needs to be done to keep jobs in the five boroughs and the concerns of business leaders about the city’s economy. And she discussed her career, from moving to Brooklyn in the 60s and her experience working with the last three mayors.

NY1's Errol Louis has been interviewing powerful politicians and cultural icons for years, but it's when the TV cameras are turned off that things really get interesting. From career highlights, to personal moments, to stories that have never been told, join Errol each week for intimate conversations with the people who are shaping the future of New York and beyond.

