

With the Donald Trump presidency officially over and an impeachment trial set to begin, the Republican Party is at odds about its future. Will Trumpism continue to dominate the GOP?

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey joined Errol to talk about his experience covering the Trump presidency for the past four years, weigh in on the future of the Republican Party and the shifting demographics in traditionally red states.

He also about his path from growing up in a small town in South Carolina to covering City Hall and Mayor de Blasio in New York City.

