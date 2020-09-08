CALIFORNIA – Follow here for updates on the several major wildfires burning around Southern California and many others burning across the state.

Here are the updates as they come in:

Monday, Sept. 14

9:00 a.m. Bobcat Fire reps to hold virtual meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials scheduled a virtual public meeting via Zoom for 6:30 p.m. Monday to provide updates and answer residents' questions so they don't have to risk COVID-19 exposure in a large gathering. It can be joined at http://usfs.zoomgov.com/J/1609926478.

Despite the smoke, heat and rugged terrain, firefighters keep working the SW fire edge 24 hours to protect foothill communities. #BobcatFire reps will host a virtual public meeting 6:30pm today (9/14) @ https://t.co/y6R5FnNilr. Full update at https://t.co/TTuONDlvrR. pic.twitter.com/shWGTlQBd9 — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 14, 2020

7:30 a.m. Bobcat Fire grows to 36,366 acres, only 6 percent contained

Nearly 900 firefighters backed up by nine water- and retardant-dropping aircraft battled the 36,366-acre Bobcat Fire Monday, working to protect communities in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, including Arcadia and Sierra Madre where some residents were evacuated as flames burned downhill toward their homes.

This morning the Bobcat Fire is at 36,366 acres and 6% containment. Crews today will be focused on protecting foothills communities and Mt. Wilson. To the north it stayed south of Highway 2 and west of 39. Tonight will be a virtual public meeting via Zoom at 6:30 PM. #BobcatFire pic.twitter.com/os3fgGY23e — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 14, 2020

7:00 a.m. El Dorado fire at 14,478 acres, 44 percent contained

Fire crews continue to maintain the perimeter of the blaze that was ignited by an incendiary device used in a gender reveal with almost no growth in the past 24 hours. There are currently over 1,300 firefighters involved in the effort to stop the fire, which has destroyed 4 homes and damaged 2 others.

#ElDoradoFire Evening Update



The El Dorado Fire had almost no growth over the past 24 hours as fire fighters and aircraft continued the hard work of maintaining the perimeter.



More: https://t.co/GQgLVT8nlq @SBCOUNTYFIRE @CALFIREBDU @CHP_San_Berdoo @sbcountysheriff pic.twitter.com/IDEpLhyTPp — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 14, 2020

5:30 a.m. Bobcat fire containment date pushed back

The date for full containment for the Bobcat fire was pushed back to some time between Oct. 15 and Oct. 30. The fire has blackened 33,312 acres and is just 6 percent contained. Residents in parts of Arcadia and Sierra Madre were evacuated as flames burned downhill toward homes.

Sunday, Sept. 13

10:04 p.m Nighttime water drops have commenced on Bobcat fire

7:37 p.m. Bobcat fire has burned 33,312 acres, 6 percent contained

Crews conducted strategic firing operations in the south as the fire remained very active reaching Chantry Flat in Santa Anita Canyon. There has been significant western growth towards Mt. Wilson and Mt. Harvard where hand crews and dozers are working to protect the area.

7:24 p.m. North side of El Dorado fire perimeter had almost no growth over the past 24 hours

Cal Fire reports that excellent progress is being made to contain the fire north of Highway 38. Ground crews continue constructing a contingency line between Hwy 38 and the 2015 Lake Fire burn scar.

6:20 p.m. El Dorado Fire has burned 14,283 acres, now 44 percent contained

Damage assessment teams have completed assessments in the Oak Glen Area. Residences: 4 destroyed, and 2 damaged; Minor structures/outbuildings: 6 destroyed, and 4 damaged.

Hotshot crews began direct line construction in the Skinner Creek area above Hwy 38. They are being supported by specialized hose lays that are refilled by helicopters into portable tanks. This is needed due to the elevation change and rugged topography.

4:30 p.m. Bobcat Fire evacuation orders remain in effect overnight

The mandatory evacuation orders for all residents north of Elkins Ave. and east of Santa Anita Ave. in the city of Arcadia, as well as a portion of Sierra Madre, will remain in effect overnight. Arcadia residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave. remain under an evacuation warning.

The Bobcat Fire has grown to nearly 32,000 acres and is 6% contained.

|#BobcatFire| An Evacuation Order remains in effect for residents north of Elkins Ave and east of Santa Anita Ave. in Arcadia and a portion of Sierra Madre. Residents north of Foothill Blvd. & east of Santa Anita Ave. remain under an evacuation warning. https://t.co/YZ5EUjVC5H — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 13, 2020

1:30 p.m. Smoke advisory extended to Monday

South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended its smoke advisory until Monday afternoon, September 14. Both the Bobcat Fire and the El Dorado Fire are producing substantial amounts of smoke on Sunday based on satellite and webcam imagery. Falling ash has been reported downwind of the Bobcat Fire throughout the South Coast Air Basin.

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UPDATE: Smoke Advisory extended to Monday, September 14th as smoke from #BobcatFire + #ElDoradoFire as well as smoke from Central and Northern California fires continue to affect air quality: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX pic.twitter.com/PEdyVNz86X — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 13, 2020

12:30 p.m. Bobcat Fire press conference to be held at 3 p.m.

Angeles National Forest officials will host a news briefing at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Center in which they will only discuss evacuation orders. No questions will be allowed, but one-on-one interviews will be available afterward.

10 a.m. City of Arcadia orders evacuations for some as Bobcat fire threatens area

Residents in Arcadia were ordered to evacuate Sunday due to the Bobcat Fire, which burned downhill toward communities in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, after firefighters worked overnight to keep flames from threatening other populated areas that remained under evacuation warnings.

At about 10 a.m., the city of Arcadia ordered all residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue to evacuate. They were advised to use Santa Anita Avenue to leave the area.

#BobcatFire CITY OF ARCADIA EVACUATION ORDER: Residents north of Elkins Ave; east of Santa Anita Ave. shall evacuate due to dangerous fire conditions. Residents are advised to use Santa Anita Ave. to leave the area. More info https://t.co/lWwaiH9uFC #LACoFD #Angeles_NF — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 13, 2020

7 a.m. Some evacuation orders lifted in the El Dorado Fire

The wildfire has consumed 14,238 acres and is 41 percent contained, authorites said. All areas in Yucaipa, Oak Glen, and Mentone are no longer under evacuation orders. Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks, and Seven Oaks are still under evacuation orders. Highway 38 also remains closed from Bryant Street to Onyx Summit.

#ElDoradoFire Morning Update



Acres: 14,283

Containment: 41%

Personnel: 1,468

Injuries: 5

Homes damaged - 2

Homes destroyed - 4

Outbuildings damaged - 4

Outbuildings destroyed - 6



More: https://t.co/GQgLVT8nlq pic.twitter.com/GrJH8zAUFQ — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 13, 2020

#ElDoradoFire Evacuations Update



Orders, warnings & restrictions lifted for all areas in Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Mentone.



We urge residents to maintain awareness of El Dorado Fire activity as threats to residential areas could may still exist in the future. https://t.co/Zgz6OGknCH — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 13, 2020

2/2) #ElDoradoFire - Evacuation orders remain in effect for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks. Hwy 38 remains closed from Bryant St. to Onyx Summit. @SBCOUNTYFIRE @SanBernardinoNF @CALFIREBDU @CityofYucaipa See map link:https://t.co/mzvkitDJ1w — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 13, 2020

6:45 a.m. Bobcat fire active overnight

Firefighters are battling flames on multiple fronts of the Bobcat Fire, which continues to frustrate efforts of firefighters to bring it under control.

As of Saturday, the wildfire had blackened 29,245 acres and remained only 6% contained.

On the northeast edge of the wildfire, crews used strategic firing operations to contain the fire south of Highway 2 and west of Highway 39, as hoped, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

However, fire activity on the southern front, which had reached Santa Anita Canyon near Chantry Flat, was expected to remain high throughout the night.

The Bobcat Fire remained active throughout the night, continuing to burn downhill toward Monrovia and north toward SR2 in the Buckhorn Flat area. Significant western growth toward Mt Wilson. The fire is at 31,991 acres with 6% containment and 813 personnel. #BobcatFire pic.twitter.com/TJghV7LAVA — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 13, 2020

Saturday, Sept. 12

7 p.m. LNU Lightning Complex Fire remains at 363,220 acres, 96% contained

Crews will continue to work to reinforce containment lines and fire suppression repair teams remain active throughout the area. Widespread smoke from other fires will continue to be visible in the area.

5 p.m. Bobcat Fire extends its reach

The Bobcat Fire has reached into Big Santa Anita Canyon, as fire crews work to halt forward rate of spread.

#BobcatFire has reached into Big Santa Anita Canyon near Chantry Flat. Fire crews are working diligently to halt forward rate of spread. #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/v4vYlpv1SF — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 12, 2020

3:45 p.m. Smoke Advisory Extended through Sunday

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, smoke from the Bobcat Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the following areas:

Central Los Angeles

Northwest Coastal LA County

Southwest Coastal LA County

South Coastal LA

Southeast LA County

West San Fernando Valley

East San Fernando Valley

West San Gabriel Valley

East San Gabriel Valley

Pomona-Walnut Valley

South San Gabriel Valley

South Central Los Angeles County

Santa Clarita Valley

San Gabriel Mountains

This advisory remains in effect through Sunday, September 13.

Smoke Advisory Extended through Sunday:

Unhealthy Air Quality Declared due to Smoke from the #BobcatFire.

View https://t.co/enz4xeLCWm for more. pic.twitter.com/m6nm6ckJ7F — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 12, 2020

3 p.m. CZU Lightning Complex update: Some evac orders reduced to warnings in Santa Cruz County

CZU Lightning Complex orders have been reduced to an evacation warning for some areas in Santa Cruz county. A warning is issued when the threat is still plausible for fire activity to increase and your residence may be in the affected area.

#CZULightningComplex Evacuation orders reduced to evacuation warnings in some areas of Santa Cruz County pic.twitter.com/YP6nEXRMAe — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 12, 2020

2:15 p.m. CAL FIRE SNU announces closure of Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest

The Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit reminded the public Saturday about the current high fire danger situation in their area. These new closures are due to the extreme resource drawdown from wildfires across the state.

St Helena – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is announcing the closure of the Boggs Mountain Demonstration State Forest. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/6BitoS4MDW — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 12, 2020

12:30 p.m. Aircraft pilots dropping water, retardant on Bobcat Fire

Unmanned aircraft systems should not be flown near or around wildfires on National Forest System Lands. If drones are spotted, firefighting aircraft must stay grounded.

IF YOU FLY YOUR DRONE THESE AIRCRAFT CAN'T. Aircraft pilots are dropping water and retardant on #BobcatFire hot spots today to protect communities threatened by fire. If drones are spotted, firefighting aircraft must stay grounded. #IfYouFlyWeCant https://t.co/cdsHf4OSCf pic.twitter.com/kXdDKklmQS — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 12, 2020

11 a.m. El Dorado has burned 14,043 acres, now 39% contained

As the wind transitions to up canyon winds this afternoon, there is the potential for large fire growth as weeather and terrain align. Ground crews continue securing fire lines and air resources are utilizing retardent and water drops to slow fire progression.

10:20 a.m. 16,200 firefighters battling 28 major fires

Over 16,000 firefighters continue working Saturday to gain containment on the 28 major wildfires across California. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 19 fatalities and over 4,000 structures destroyed.

Today 16,200 firefighters are battling 28 major wildfires statewide. The latest numbers on all active wildland fires at: https://t.co/6s2QmGvwFi pic.twitter.com/qpuNOy7JOP — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 12, 2020

7:30 a.m. All National Forests closed until Monday

Angeles National Forest announced all National Forests, including campgrounds and picnic areas, will be closed until Monday due to the wildfires in the state.

#BobcatFire Due to the wildfires throughout California, all National Forests are closed until Monday, September 14. This includes all campgrounds and picnic areas. #LACoFDPIO, #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/oublUy8T5c — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 12, 2020

6 a.m. Smoke advisory extended for 29,245-acre Bobcat fire

A smoke advisory will be in effect through Saturday in most of Los Angeles County and parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties due to a wildfire burning in the Angeles National Forest that jumped from 26,368 acres to 29,245 acres and is only 6% contained.

Through Saturday, smoke and ash are expected in portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties, and unhealthy or higher Air Quality Index levels due to PM2.5 concentrations are possible in areas of direct smoke impacts through Saturday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect in the foothill communities of Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena, Altadena and Arcadia.

The Angeles Crest Highway 2 was closed from Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Big Pines and Highway 39 was closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road to the Angeles Crest Highway 2.

The #BobcatFire stands at 26,368 acres consumed with 6% containment. Evac warnings remain in place for residents in Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Arcadia, Sierra Madrid, Pasadena & Altadena. https://t.co/uNDpaZPJio — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 12, 2020

Friday, Sept. 11

7:45 p.m. The El Dorado Fire has burned 13,920 acres, is 37 percent contained, and 1,465 personnel are battleing the fire as of Friday night.

Damage assessment teams in the Oak Glen Area have determined that four Residences have been destroyed, and two have been damaged. Six minor structures or outbuildings have been destroyed, and four have been damaged.

Evacuations:

Residents and businesses may check to see if they are within evacuation order or warning areas by going to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Interactive Mapping Tool. The Oak Glen area will be open to residents, business owners and employees only.

Evacuations Orders:

Yucaipa Area

All Residents located East of Brant, North of Carter, and West of Jefferson remain in under an evacuation Orders.

All residents located east of Bryant street on Highway 38 including Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Jenks Lake Area East to Onyx Summit. Angelus Oaks / Seven Oaks Residents, residents must drive North to Big Bear, CA as Highway 38 is impacted by fire.

Rock slides are also being reported along Highway 38 where the fire has loosened rocks.

Evacuation Warning - Voluntary, but residents should be prepared to leave at any time.

North of Carter, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38, East of Garnet. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Big Bear residents are asked to monitor the El Dorado Fire and stay informed on fire conditions. Residents are also asked to check social media platforms frequently for updates on the #ElDoradoFire.

Fire Managers and Big Bear Emergency Agencies issued a Travel Advisory Notice Thursday for visitors to the Big Bear Area, who are urged to consider postponing their travel due to the El Dorado Fire.

A Red Cross can be reached at (442) 242-0946, and is located at the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. Redlands.

Road Closures:

Highway 38 is closed between Bryant St. and Lake Williams Dr.

Topaz St. is closed at Bryant St. to eastbound traffic

Juniper Ave and Adams Street are closed east of Bryant St.

Fremont St is closed north of Carter St.

Ivy is closed between Bryant and Jefferson.

#ElDoradoFire Evening Update



Acres: 13,920

Containment: 37%

Personnel: 1,465

Homes damaged - 2

Homes destroyed - 4

Outbuildings damaged - 4

Outbuildings destroyed - 6https://t.co/GQgLVT8nlq pic.twitter.com/1MujKUixbb — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 12, 2020

7 p.m. Poor air quality due to the Bobcat and El Dorado Fires.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended its smoke advisory through Saturday due to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires impacting portions of Los Angeles and nearby counties.

Smoke and ash are expected in portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties, and unhealthy or higher Air Quality Index levels due to PM2.5 concentrations are possible in areas of direct smoke impacts through Saturday, according to the AQMD.

The AQMD advises those who smell smoke or see ash to limit exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or to seek alternate shelter, and avoid vigorous physical activity.

3:10 p.m. El Dorado Fire evacuation orders lifted.

The evacuation orders were lifted for all areas east of Jefferson and south of Carter. The Oak Glen area will reopen to residents, businesses owners, employees only.

(1/2)#ElDoradoFire-Evacuation Orders are now lifted for all areas east of Jefferson and south of Carter. The Oak Glen area will be open to residents, business owners and employees only. — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 11, 2020

3:10 p.m. Due to the El Dorado Fire burning near Big Bear, local officials are asking visitors to postpone their trips until the fire threat has passed.

Additionally, it should be noted that with the #ElDoradoFire near Big Bear, local officials have requested that visitors postpone their trips until the threat has passed.https://t.co/VQ8onOnvaD — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 11, 2020

3 p.m. Cal Fire reports there have been 20 deaths due to the wildfires raging across the state.

There have been 20 tragic fatalities on the devastating wildfires that have made their footprint on California. Please join us in sending our sympathies to the families and friends that have lost a loved one. They are in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/rlksQN9gEI — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 11, 2020

12:30 p.m. The Bobcat Fire has grown to approximately 23,890 acres and is six percent contained.

Evacuation Alerts:

Evacuation warnings are in effect for Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. At this time, no Evacuation Orders in these communities have been issued—however, it’s important to stay well-informed as this is an evolving incident.

The Bobcat Fire is burning in an area with steep terrain and dry fuels, some of which haven’t burned in the last 60 years - creating challenges for crews.

Fire agencies will continue working on opening dozer lines and utilizing the road system to slow progression of the fire. Local fire departments will continue to conduct structure protection planning and triage efforts within the foothill communities.

With heavy fire activity expected, fire crews will continue increasing containment lines along the south end of the Bobcat Fire and conduct structure protection planning in the foothill communities. For more info visit inciweb at: https://t.co/TTuONDlvrR #BobcatFireTwo pic.twitter.com/ybpO7xQGHl — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 11, 2020

10:10 a.m. El Dorado Fire has burned 13,715 acres, 31 percent contained

Evacuation orders remain in place for the El Dorado Fire, which has blacked 13,715 acres and is 31 percent contained. Damage assessment teams have completed assessments in the Oak Glen Area.

Residences: 4 destroyed, and 2 damaged; Minor structures/outbuildings: 6 destroyed, and 4 damaged.

Evacuations Orders

Yucaipa Area

From Highway 38, South all areas East of Bryant, North of Carter, East of Jeffreys / Cherry Croft between Carter and Oak Glen Road, then North of Oak Glen Road from Chery Croft to Canyon, then East of Canyon Drive from Oak Glen Road to Wildwood Canyon Drive, and areas North of Wildwood Canyon Drive from Canyon Drive to the junction with Oak Glen Road.

Oak Glen (partial)

All residents located east of Bryant street on Highway 38 including Mountain Home, Forest Falls, Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Jenks Lake Area East to Onyx Summit. Angelus Oaks / Seven Oaks. Residents must drive North to Big Bear, CA as Highway 38 is impacted by fire. Rock slides are also being reported along Highway 38 where the fire has loosened rocks.

Evacuation Warning: Voluntary, but residents should be prepared to leave at any time.

North of Carter, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38, East of Garnet. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Big Bear residents, please monitor the El Dorado Fire and stay informed on fire conditions. Please check social media platforms frequently for updates on the #ElDoradoFire.

Fire Managers and Big Bear Emergency Agencies issued a Travel Advisory Notice yesterday for visitors to the Big Bear Area, who are urged to consider postponing their travel due to the El Dorado Fire.

A Red Cross can be reached at (442) 242-0946, and is located at the Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave. Redlands.

#ElDoradoFire



To date, there is no residential structure loss in Mountain Home Village or Forest Falls. Evacuation orders remain in place, as the fire is active & still a threat.



Firefighters are in these communities providing structure defense & building containment lines. pic.twitter.com/qo6kOO4gMj — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 11, 2020

6:20 a.m. Northern California fire is state's deadliest of 2020 so far

Ten people are confirmed dead and 16 others are missing in the North Complex Fire in Butte, Plumas, Yuba Counties. The fire has blackened 244,203 acres and is 23 percent contained.

#NorthComplex in Butte, Plumas, and Yuba county is 244,203 acres and 23% contained.



[WEST ZONE of the complex] is 67,295 acres and 5% contained. For more info: https://t.co/TM09uVAeD4



Unified command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo and @USFSPlumas pic.twitter.com/wlSxrIucSQ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 11, 2020

5:30 a.m. Bobcat Fire remains at 6 percent containment, smoke advisory in effect for much of L.A., Orange County

|Update|#BobcatFireTwo LA County Blackhawks are currently flying working perimeter control in the southwest portion of the fire. A containment of 6% was attained near the eastern edge of the fire. For more visit, https://t.co/JyaD7Ti1qr ⬇️📸: @tdunfee pic.twitter.com/abCV2bRcDc — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 11, 2020

Thursday, Sept. 10

10:02 p.m The El Dorado Fire burned steep near Hwy 38 Thursday afternoon.

The hard work by the ground crews over the past several days has successfully held the fire behind Mountain Home Village along the fire control lines. Crews continue to mop up and extinguish hot spots to protect the community.

Just east of Mountain Home Village, the fire crossed Highway 38. The fire continues to burn up the slopes along the dozer contingency line. Crews are deploying hose and utilizing both water and retardant drops to slow the fire progression.

#ElDoradoFire evening update:



The El Dorado Fire burned steep near Hwy 38 this afternoon. There is concern for ember casting overnight w/downslope wind influence. Crews are working diligently to patrol & work on the control line in difficult terrain. pic.twitter.com/QbOgH7dvQV — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 11, 2020

8:02 p.m The El Dorado Fire expands to 13,592 acres, 31 percent contained

7:47 p.m. Bobcat Fire expands to 23,890 acres, 6 percent contained

#BobcatFire northeast of Cogswell Reservoir, San Gabriel Canyon in Los Angeles county is 23,890 acres and 6% contained. Unified Command: @Angeles_NF, @LACoFDPIO

and Monrovia Fire Department. For more information: https://t.co/05myZbzq5v pic.twitter.com/wrLowMUj5t — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 11, 2020

|Update|#BobcatFireTwo LA County Blackhawks are currently flying working perimeter control in the southwest portion of the fire. A containment of 6% was attained near the eastern edge of the fire. For more visit, https://t.co/JyaD7Ti1qr ⬇️📸: @tdunfee pic.twitter.com/abCV2bRcDc — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 11, 2020

4:56 p.m. Bobcat Fire has burned 23,800 acres and is 0 percent contained

State Route 39 is closed in both directions at Old San Gabriel Cyn Rd. SR-2 closed in both directions from east of Upper Big Tujunga Cyn Rd to Big Pines. Authorities are urging people to stay out of the Phase 1 Evacuation Area, unless you reside in that area. There has been an increase in traffic as people are attempting to watch the fire, take pictures and observe firefighting operations.

#BobcatFire (Angeles National Forest) Photos from Thursday 9/10. 23,800 acres burned. 0% containment. State Route 39 closed in both directions at Old San Gabriel Cyn Rd. SR-2 closed in both directions from east of Upper Big Tujunga Cyn Rd to Big Pines. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 pic.twitter.com/AGnPFjJ9xs — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 10, 2020

4:05 p.m. The El Dorado Fire is now active on the northern edge, on the north side of Yucaipa Ridge and north of Highway 38

The fire has been active both the day and night due to dry and hot weather with no relative humidity recovery and very dry vegetation. The wind and canyons continue to align, allowing for large fire growth. The Red Flag wind warning has expired, however, the predominant wind is expected to continue gusting up to 24 mph allowing for aggressive upslope fire runs during the day and transitioning into a downslope down canyon influence at night. Firefighters continue to work in and around Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls by directly extinguishing fire with hose lines and constructing and securing fire lines to increase defensible space around threatened structures.

#ElDoradoFire Update 09/10/2020



Incident Management Team 11 Operations Section Chief Daniel Diaz giving a recap on fire activity on the El Dorado Fire.https://t.co/emDFXvrOOO — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 10, 2020

1:05 p.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Thursday announced all evacuation warnings and orders in Riverside County due to the El Dorado Fire have been lifted

All evacuation warnings and orders in RIVERSIDE COUNTY have been lifted for the El Dorado Fire. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 10, 2020

10:55 a.m. Firefighters now battling 29 major wildfires across California

According to CalFire officials, there are 14,000 firefighters, 2,200 fire engines, 95 assigned aircraft, and 250 fire crews battling 29 major wildfires today. The current crop of fires have burned over 2.6 million acres statewide.

Today 14,000 firefighters are battling 29 major wildfires statewide. The latest numbers on all active wildland fires at:https://t.co/6s2QmGvwFi pic.twitter.com/l3VKr8Jwaj — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020

8:35 a.m. Bobcat Fire expands to 23,890 acres

The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest has blackened 23,890 acres and was 0 percent contained. Six San Gabriel Valley foothill communities remain under an evacuation warning.

#BobcatFire northeast of Cogswell Reservoir, San Gabriel Canyon in Los Angeles county is 23,890 acres. Unified Command: @Angeles_NF, @LACoFDPIO and Monrovia Fire Department. For more information: https://t.co/05myZbR0X3 pic.twitter.com/uykcyjpl0S — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020

7:50 a.m. El Dorado Fire at 12,610 acres, 23 percent contained

Firefighters have made progress in the containment of the fire which was ignited on Saturday by an incendiary device used for a gender reveal announcement. The fire has burned 12,610 acres and is now 23 percent contained.

Evacuation orders remain in place for:

Areas east of Bryant from Highway 38 South to Yucaipa Blvd

East on Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to Freemont Street

South to Grande View Drive

Along Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande

East to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows

East to Edgar Canyon Road

The portion of the Cherry Valley Community that is north of Orchard St to the County Line

East of Nancy Ave.

West of Beaumont Ave.

Oak Glen (partial, see road closures)

Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls

All residents located North of Valley of the Falls Drive along Highway 38 to Onyx Summit, including the Angelus Oak, 7 Oaks and Jenks Lake Area

5:30 a.m. Bobcat Fire expands to nearly 20,000 acres, some evacuation warnings lifted

The Bobcat Fire has burned 19,796 acres and remains at 0 percent containment. Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Arcadia residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita with city officials saying "the fire has generally progressed away from" Arcadia.

Earlier this afternoon, residents may have noticed several aircrafts in the area, which were deployed to combat the #BobcatFire. These aircrafts included helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes that dropped water and Phos-Chek, a bright red chemical retardant. pic.twitter.com/oNDmaV6Eb8 — City of Monrovia (@MonroviaCA) September 10, 2020

2:30 a.m. At least 7 people have been killed in wildfires across Washington, Oregon and California, including three in Northern California.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced the three deaths but declined to provide details.

“Time and time again we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be. ... so I ask that you please, please please be prepared, maintain situational awareness and heed the warnings,” Sheriff Honea pleaded.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

10:02 p.m. El Dorado Fire evacuation update

#ElDoradoFire EVACUATION Info



Redlands East Valley High School

31000 E. Colton Avenue

Redlands, CA 92374



Evacuation assistance - American Red Cross: (442) 242-0946



ANIMAL EVACUATION:

San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control assistance w/animal evacuations: (800) 472-5609 — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 10, 2020

9:12 p.m. The El Dorado Fire has burned 12,474 acres and is 18 percent contained

9 p.m. Red-flag warning canceled for San Gabriel Valley

A wind advisory was in effect Wednesday, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph in the mountains and San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, but the National Weather Service reported about 10 a.m. Wednesday that the Santa Ana Winds were "not as strong as predicted and latest trends are down."

Winds were expected to blow about 10-15 mph Wednesday night, with gusts up to 20 mph, then down to 5-15 mph on Thursday, with gusts up to 25 mph, the National Weather Service reported.

A red flag warning for extreme fire danger in the San Gabriel Valley was canceled at about 1:30 p.m., but remained in effect until 8 p.m. for the Los Angeles County mountains and San Fernando Valley.

7:45 p.m. The Bobcat Fire on Wednesday grew to 19,796 acres and remains 0 percent contained

According to the Angeles National Forest, crews saw major growth to the Northeast, towards the Crystal Lake area.

Evacuation Warnings are in effect for Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena. At this time, no Evacuation Orders in these communities have been issued.

Road Closures:

San Gabriel Canyon Rd (HWY 39) is closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Rd.

SR 2 (Angeles Crest Hwy.) is closed from 10.6 miles east of La Canada-Flintridge to Islip Saddle.

|Update| #BobcatFire - Today, the fire grew to 19,796 acres and remains 0% contained. Crews saw major growth to the Northeast towards the Crystal Lake Area. For more information, please visit inciweb at: https://t.co/bbbvdHamXa

📸 Rob Robledo, USFS pic.twitter.com/cZVdL0TB6R — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 10, 2020

7:30 p.m. The El Dorado Fire has burned 12,474 acres and is 18 percent contained as of Wednesday evening

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended its smoke advisory through Thursday afternoon due to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires. Smoke and ash are expected in portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties, and unhealthy or higher Air Quality Index levels due to PM2.5 concentrations are possible in areas of direct smoke impacts through Thursday, according to the agency.

5:35 p.m. Voluntary evacuations lifted for residents north of Foothill Boulevard, and east of Santa Anita Avenue due to the Bobcat Fire

The City of Arcadia has removed the recommendation for residents to evacuate, but residents are advised to remain on alert for any changes to weather conditions that may affect the fire. Evacuations may be necessary if conditions change.

Due to smoke and ash, the air quality remains poor in the region where the Bobcat Fire is burning, and the City of Arcadia is recommending residents in poor health, children, and older adults to remain indoors until conditions improve.

5:20 p.m. An evacuation order has been issued for all areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit due to the El Dorado Fire

Residents are asked to evacuate via Highway 38 North to Big Bear.

4:00 p.m. Evacuation order issued for Angelus Oaks and the community of Seven Oaks

Residents are being asked to evacuate via Highway 38 North, towards Big Bear.

2:25 p.m. Red-flag warning canceled for San Gabriel Valley

A wind advisory was due to expire at 3 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts of 25 to 35 miles an hour in the mountains and San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys expected to gradually decrease as the day wears on.

Forecasters had earlier predicted gusts of up to 60 mph.

A red-flag warning for extreme fire danger in the San Gabriel Valley was canceled at about 1:30 p.m., but remained in effect until 8 p.m. for the L.A. County mountains and the San Fernando Valley.

The Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest has grown to 11,456 acres with no containment. Because Santa Ana winds were not as strong as expected by early Wednesday afternoon, there is optimism that more evacuations could be avoided.

2:25 p.m. Fairplex opens for horse evacuations due to the Bobcat Fire

Horse owners in need of boarding their horses can use the Fairplex. For assistance, horse owners can call: 909-865-4600. Everyone accessing the Fairlex is asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Horse trailers should enter the grounds at Gate 12, 2201 N. White Ave., Pomona.

Horse owners are asked to bring food, water and bedding for their horses.

12:30 p.m. The Forest Service announces the closure of all National Forests in California

The agency said the closure was due to the "unprecedented and historic fire conditions" the state of California is facing.

Due to unprecedented & historic fire conditions in CA, we are temporarily closing an additional 10 National Forests, meaning all 18 National Forests in California are now closed. The closure of the additional ten forests will be effective at 5 pm today. https://t.co/IYi4T9c40l — Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region (@usfs_r5) September 9, 2020

10:40 a.m. Firefighters battling 28 major blazes across the state

Today there are 14,000 firefighters, 2,000 fire engines, and 95 assigned aircraft battling 28 major fires that have burned 2.5 million acres across the state.

Today 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major wildfires statewide. The latest numbers on all active wildland fires at: https://t.co/cJ4J6rn4AX pic.twitter.com/ylGtDOOzBv — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 9, 2020

8:25 a.m. Bobcat Fire now at 11,456 acres

The Bobcat Fire burning in Angeles National Forest has expanded to 11,456 acres with 0 percent containment. Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents of Monrovia and other foothill communities.

7:15 a.m. El Dorado Fire expands to 11,479 acres, evacuation orders, warnings remain in effect

The El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa has now scorched 11,479 acres and remains at 19 percent containment. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for the area -- and for much of the state. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

5:40 a.m. Bobcat Fire: Evacuation warnings issued, Red Cross opens evacuation point at Santa Anita

Evacuation warnings were in effect for seven San Gabriel Valley foothill communities Wednesday morning as the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest grew to 10,344 acres with no containment.

Fire officials issued evacuation warnings for residents in Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Acadia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena and Altadena, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has opened an evacuation point at Santa Anita Park (285 West Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) for those affected by the Bobcat Fire near Azusa, CA.

The evacuation point, which was activated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and is being supported by the Red Cross, is a rest site for residents to gather and assess their needs and for the Red Cross to present lodging options. Residents can access the evacuation point at Santa Anita Park via the Gate 5 entrance on Huntington Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The @RedCrossLA has opened an evacuation point at @santaanitapark for those affected by the #BobcatFire to help residents find lodging. As of now, evacuations are voluntary, but residents are encouraged to stay on high alert overnight. https://t.co/6hvufkMBWq — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) September 9, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 8

10:42 p.m. Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities expand evacuation warnings

The communities of Monrovia, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Bradbury, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena are currently under an evacuation warning. Residents in the foothills area below the fire are to be prepared to evacuate, as there continues to be fire growth.

8:57 p.m. El Dorado Fire: New evacuation warning issued by San Bernardino County Sheriff

Evacuation warning is in effect as of 9 p.m. Sept 8th from Oak Glen Rd to Hwy 38 West of Bryant to Garnet. Evacuation routes via Hwy 38 West or Bryant St. South. There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

8:45 p.m. The Bobcat fire has burned 10,344 acres with 0 percent containment

This evening, a Nixle Alert and an Emergency Alert were sent to residents to continue to encourage those living in the foothills community to prepare for evacuations.

The #BobcatFire evacuation warning remains in effect for residents living in the foothill communities of Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena & Altadena. Please be on heightened alert & prepared for evacuations. For updates, follow @Angeles_NF & @LACoFDPIO. pic.twitter.com/PdD9FMN6ph — LACoFD (@LACOFD) September 9, 2020

8:02 p.m. The El Dorado Fire has burned 11,259 acress and is 19 percent contained

Evacuation warning is in effect as of 9 p.m. Sept 8th from Oak Glen Rd to Hwy 38 West of Bryant to Garnet. Evacuation routes via Hwy 38 West or Bryant St. South. There is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

7:20 p.m. Bobcat Fire is 10,344 acres with 0 percent containment

The Angeles National Forest on Tuesday evening warned that warm and dry conditions along with Santa Ana winds will contribute to active burning with erratic fire behavior expected.

The #BobcatFire is 10,344 acres with 0% containment. Continued warm & dry conditions along with Santa Ana winds will contribute to active burning with erratic fire behavior. For more information, call the #AngelesNF fire information line at 626-574-5208. pic.twitter.com/2Wc1s5hCZn — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 9, 2020

7:00 p.m. Bobcat Fire evacuations

The city of Arcadia is advising all residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue to prepare for evacuation due to the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.

Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest was expected to continue to affect air quality Wednesday, with Santa Ana winds possibly pushing the fire closer to populated areas.

The fire had burned more than 8,500 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, with full containment not expected until Oct. 15.

4:00 p.m. Santa Ana Winds

The National Weather Service, Los Angeles on Tuesday reported that Santa Ana winds gusting 25-35 mph are expected in the region where the Bobcat Fire continues to burn. Ridgetop wind gusts could reach 50 mph. The high winds could increase the fire spread.

Santa Ana winds gusting 25-35 mph expected at #BobcatFire tonight, with ridgetop wind gusts up to 50 mph. Increased threat of fire making downcanyon run towards foothill communities tonight. Rapid fire spread and long range spotting possible. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 8, 2020

12:40 p.m. Gov. Gavin Newsom during a media conference on Tuesday said more than 90 percent of the fires in California are believed to be manmade.

The El Dorado County Fire, according to Cal Fire, was sparked by a gender reveal party, though Gov. Newsom said it was still under investigation.

Governor Newsom says more than 90% of fires in California are manmade.



On the #ElDoradoCountyFire, which Cal Fire believes was sparked at a gender reveal party, Newsom said it's still being investigated, but it appears to be another example of a manmade fire. — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) September 8, 2020

Governor Gavin Newsom begins his noon briefing addressing this year’s historic wildfire season.



In 2020, California has had 7,606 fires (2.3m acres burned)



This time last year, there were 4,927 fires (118k acres burned) — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) September 8, 2020

12:20 p.m. The El Dorado Fire that has burned 10,574 acres is 16 percent contained as of noon on Tuesday.

Firefighters continue to aggressively work to contain the fire. According to the San Bernardino National Forest, a successful burnout operation was conducted on the eastern fire perimeter, between Oak Glen Road and the Apple Fire burn scar on Monday. Another burn out was also completed around Mountain Village, the north side of the El Dorado Fire.

Fire agencies report making “good progress.” As Santa Ana winds pick up in the region, fire crews warned of the potential for the fire to spread into neighborhoods and communities.

Officials are asking residents to heed evacuation orders.

CLOSURES AND EVACUATIONS

ROAD CLOSURES:

• Highway 38: Northbound Highway 38 is closed at Bryant Ave. and Southbound Highway 38 is closed at the town of Angelus Oaks.

• Oak Glen Road: Closed at Pine Bench Rd on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west.

EVACUATIONS:

Evacuation Order: Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to the east. Yucaipa Blvd to Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows and the southern portion of the Cherry Valley Community from Nancy Lane east to Beaumont Ave. Including portions of Riverside County down to Orchard St.

Oak Glen (partial, see road closures), Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Carter St to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St east & west).

Evacuation Warning: Evacuation warning in place for Beaumont Ave east to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area to the Apple Fire burn perimeter to the north and Cherry Valley Blvd to the south.

11:05 a.m. Red Flag Warning to go into effect at noon, Gov. Newsom to provide updates:

#RedFlagWarning will be in effect for most areas of #CA from noon today to Wednesday evening. Strong gusty winds and low humidity pose a high risk for new large fires to ignite. Every precondition should be taken to prevent additional fires from starting. #PreventWildfires https://t.co/X3Pq1R0lmP pic.twitter.com/d9h6IDsYPt — USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) September 8, 2020

10:55 a.m. El Dorado Fire grows to 10,574 acres, evacuations in place:

Firefighters are making progress on the fire which was sparked by an incendiary device used for a gender reveal party.

The El Dorado fire burning in the Yucaipa area has burned over 10,000 acres with 16 percent containment.

Evacuations have been ordered for residents in the following areas:

Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to the east

Yucaipa Blvd to Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande

East to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows and the southern portion of the Cherry Valley Community from Nancy Lane east to Beaumont Ave

Portions of Riverside County down to Orchard St. Oak Glen (partial)

Mountain Home Village

Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Carter St to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St east & west)

Firefighters worked overnight to try and contain the #ElDoradoFire which, after being ignited by an incendiary device used in a gender reveal party, has grown to 10,574 acres and is 0% contained.



MORE: https://t.co/JyP4PCmloc pic.twitter.com/77XdxItVMp — Spectrum News 1 SoCal (@SpecNews1SoCal) September 8, 2020

Due to the alarming growth of the #BobcatFire, we work as a team and prepare! We ask affected @countyofla residents near the fire to prepare as well. For information regarding the #BOBCATFIRE , please call the #AngelesNF information Line at 626-574-5208 @LACoFDPIO @Angeles_NF pic.twitter.com/LmNj5ts1j7 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 8, 2020

9:50 a.m. Bobcat Fire grows to 8,553 acres with no containment: