New Yorkers and tourists bundled up on Saturday and went out into the city.

"Beyond freezing. It's just freezing. If you don't need to go outside, don't go outside. Enjoy the 24th with your family and just relax," New Yorker Jacob Urena said on his way to work Saturday morning.

People from out of town compared it to the colder places they are from.

"It's pretty darn cold. I don't think it's much colder in Canada. Not today, anyway,” Catherine McDonell, a visitor from Canada, said.

Temperatures were around 10 degrees on Saturday in Manhattan, but that did not stop people from going out to shop.

"I'm going to get maybe some scarves, some face masks, you know, the good stuff," David Simon, who is visiting from Texas, said. "And then maybe some surprises. I don't know. I can't tell you because if [family is] watching, I'll give it away.”

The temperatures are potentially dangerous to people who are not dressed appropriately, especially for more vulnerable individuals like infants and the elderly.

Additionally, icy patches on streets and sidewalks are something people should be mindful of.

Despite all the discomfort that comes with this weather, some said there are positives that come with the cold forecast.

"It's not the best. But I kind of do it because I like skating and [being] on the ice," 7-year-old Monte Ha said on his way to see Santa at Macy’s Herald Square.

Purti Guswmi was also entering the store. She said she was stranded in the city after her connecting flight was canceled.

"I just want to make the most of this time. I actually feel lucky that I got stuck here near Christmas. Like it's such a beautiful time to be here," Guswmi, who was supposed to be in Toronto, said.

And of course, the weather did not bring down the city's holiday spirit.

"It's definitely a cold snap, but we love being here and we feel very blessed to be here,” Australian visitor Anna Scholten said.