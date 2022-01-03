ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Visitors, residents and business owners were greeted with 1.5 inches of snow in Asheville on Monday.

The snow, which lingered in patches on the ground Monday, was not a welcome sight for all, like business owner Selvin Castro.

What You Need To Know

Asheville got 1.5 inches of snow Monday

One business owner said the snow likely meant fewer walk-in customers

He said the snow likely signals the start of the slower winter tourism season

Castro owns the Twisted Crepe on Haywood Street and said the snow can lessen walk-in customers, meaning a slow day at the restaurant.

“Whenever it snows it’s slow, because nobody likes walking outside, you know? Some places, Asheville, downtown, it’s hard to find the parking on a busy day. And some people, you know, is never coming, stay mostly in the hotels,” Castro said about the wintry weather.

He’s owned the Twisted Crepe since 2010 and said once he saw the snow in the forecast, and then falling Monday, he figured it would be a slow crowd at work.

Good morning from a snowy Asheville, North Carolina!!!



Snow has stopped falling and, of course, starting to disappear, but this was the scene at about 10:50am today.



.@SpecNews1CLT .@SpecNews1MTN pic.twitter.com/8VolUerN7f — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) January 3, 2022

“It’s a little bit quiet this morning, probably, it’s cold, it’s a lot of wind otherwise. And probably the people is scared right now, you know, the roads is frozen. Yeah, probably — it’s back to normal tomorrow,” Castro said.

The weather, combined with the end of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, signifies to Castro the busy season is over, and it likely will not pick up again till the spring.

“New Year is really busy, you know, and it’s probably normal everybody back to their home yesterday, because you know, everybody back to work,” he said.

The dislike of snow is nothing personal, it’s just business.

“No, no — makes it slow days,” Castro said.

Castro added this past year was one of the busier tourism seasons he’s had, saying he thinks travelers wanted to stay closer to home in light of the pandemic.

“It’s so many people," Castro said of the busy season. "You know, it’s mostly busy every single day, very much."

Castro said January, February and March are usually his slowest months.

After moving to Asheville to be closer to family, Castro said he enjoys running the shop on the streets of downtown and is looking forward to the crowd’s return.

“It’s very cool, I enjoy it a lot,” he said.