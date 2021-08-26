Tropical Depression Nine forms in the west-central Caribbean Thursday morning. It'll bring impacts to the U.S. this weekend.



Tropical Depression Nine will continue on a northwest track over the next few days, eventually strengthening into a hurricane as it gets into the warm Gulf waters.

Landfall in Louisiana looks possible, but it's still early in the forecast, and the cone could always shift over the next few days. We'll continue to monitor it.

Impacts to the U.S. will start this weekend as the system moves into the Gulf. Beaches along the Gulf could experience higher waves and possible rip currents.







We're also watch two other areas in the Atlantic, but we're not expecting any U.S. impacts.



Tropical alerts

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for: