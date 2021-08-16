The disturbance that turned into Tropical Depression Eight on Sunday night is now Tropical Storm Henri.



What You Need To Know The storm is south of Bermuda





Steering winds will make it hook around Bermuda





Direct impacts to the United States are not likely

Bermuda is in a Tropical Storm Watch since Henri will remain fairly close by over the next several days. It's forecast to move southwest, then eventually hook back to the north later this week as another non-tropical system picks it up.

Tropical Storm Henri (pronounced "ahn-REE") should strengthen somewhat as it meanders in the western Atlantic over the next several days.

Spaghetti models show some spread in the exact track of Henri, but the overall theme is a loop around Bermuda.

Spaghetti models or plots show a series of individual computer forecast models together on one map. They are useful to give insight into whether multiple models are in agreement or not on the path of the storm, but they do not address the storm’s forecast intensity, winds, flooding and storm surge potential or other data. Tap here for more details on to best use these models.

While Tropical Storm Henri looks to stay away from the U.S., Fred will bring impacts to the U.S. over the next few days. Get the details here. We're also tracking Grace in the Caribbean.