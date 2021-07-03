Elsa is moving closer to Florida, and impacts could be felt by Monday night.
News 13 Meteorologist Chris Gilson and Bay News 9 Meteorologist Josh Linker answer all your questions on Elsa and what we could expect.
Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More
Elsa is moving closer to Florida, and impacts could be felt by Monday night.
News 13 Meteorologist Chris Gilson and Bay News 9 Meteorologist Josh Linker answer all your questions on Elsa and what we could expect.