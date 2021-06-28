Tropical Depression Four formed Monday morning and became Tropical Storm Danny in the afternoon. It'll make landfall in southern South Carolina this evening.

What You Need To Know Danny is the fourth named storm of the season



It will make landfall in South Carolina Monday evening



Local downpours are possible in parts of South Carolina and Georgia



Danny will dissipate on Tuesday

Danny is the fourth named storm of the season. After coming ashore, it'll rapidly weaken. Its remnants are forecast to move across north Georgia.

Spaghetti models show a similar theme, although a few of them haven't locked on to where its center actually is located.

While Danny's impacts will remain limited because it is a weak system that will be short-lived, coastal areas of South Carolina and Georgia could see locally heavy rain and possibly isolated flooding.

Another disturbance well out in the Atlantic has a medium chance of development.

