It is that time of the year when we look forward to the skies lighting up at night with a multitude of colors to celebrate America's Independence.

Of course, it is the heart of the rainy season, and the daily rounds of rain and storms can put out the holiday spirit.

What You Need To Know The wettest Fourth of July in Central Florida was in Daytona Beach in 1959



Leesburg hit 99 degrees for the hottest Independence Day officially in east Central Florida



Orlando's normal high is 92 degrees on the Fourth of July

The average high in Orlando on the Fourth of July is 92, with an average morning low of 73.

The normal daily rainfall is 0.23 inches.

The top five wettest Fourth of July's in Orlando all had more than an inch of rain, but none exceeded two inches.

The rainiest day was in 1996 when 1.38 inches of rain fell.

Daytona Beach checks in with the wettest Independence Day on record of the five main observation sites in Central Florida.

It was in 1959 when Daytona Beach picked up nearly 2.5 inches of rain on America's birthday.

When it comes to temperatures, 98 degrees is the hottest for Melbourne, Orlando and Sanford.

But, it is Leesburg that recorded 99 degrees in 1998, making it the hottest Fourth on record in east-central Florida.

As far as the coolest afternoon temperatures, well, no one in Central Florida has ever officially dipped below 80 degrees for a high on the Fourth of July.