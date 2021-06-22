We are watching an area off the coast of Africa. This area has a low chance of development over the next 5 days.



What You Need To Know A tropical wave is just off the coast of Africa





It has a low chance of further development





It will continue to track west-northwest



The system close to the Windward Islands has now dissipated.

We are now only watching one area, a cluster of thunderstorms near the coast of Africa. This area will continue to track west-northwest over the next few days.

This area doesn't show much promise, possibly breaking apart by the middle of next week. Ocean temperatures are just too cool to help it strengthen. However, we will keep a close eye on it.

It's important to always stay prepared as we head through the next few months. Although it's likely we won't see a record-breaking season like last year, we still expect an above-average one. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it a devastating season.