Tropical Depression Two became Tropical Storm Bill on Monday night east of the Mid-Atlantic states.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Bill is east of the U.S. coast



It's quickly moving northeast and away from land



Bill will probably dissipate late Tuesday

Tropical Storm Bill won't have direct impacts on the United States. It's quickly heading to the northeast, away from the East Coast and into the open waters of the Atlantic.

While Bill is forecast to strengthen a little, it won't have much time to do so. It'll soon move back over colder waters and get swept up by a larger non-tropical system. It's forecast to dissipate Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, two other disturbances are swirling in the Atlantic. One of them could affect parts of the Gulf Coast toward the weekend. Tap here to read the latest.

Even though Tropical Storm Bill won't make landfall, it's a reminder that you should start your preparations before a storm hits.